Daniel Mandroiu a major doubt for Lincoln’s meeting with Wycombe

Lincoln are still waiting for midfielder Daniel Mandroiu to recover his match fitness and he is expected to miss the visit of Wycombe.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since the end of October and it was anticipated he would be available after the recent break.

Ed Bishop has missed the last two league matches with a thigh injury.

Fellow midfielder Jordan Garrick, out for the last month with a groin problem, is still absent.

Wycombe captain Joe Jacobson serves the final game of his three-match suspension.

Striker Sam Vokes could return to the team after he was replaced by Brandon Hanlan for tactical reasons in last weekend’s win over Portsmouth.

Midfielder Curtis Thompson is edging closer to a return after being sidelined since February with a knee injury.

Defender Chris Forino has missed the last two matches with injury and remains doubtful.