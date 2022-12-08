Stevenage set to be unchanged for Mansfield match

Stevenage could be unchanged for the visit of Mansfield.
Second-placed Boro stretched their unbeaten League Two run to five matches with a thumping 5-0 win over Barrow last weekend.
That means eight-goal forward Danny Rose will have to start on the bench again.
Elliott List is still recovering from a knee injury but could be back in late January.
John-Joe O’Toole returns from suspension for the visitors.
The former Watford defender missed the win over Colchester after collecting five bookings.
Lewis Page is set to miss out after getting a kick on an Achilles.
Jimmy Knowles still has a knee problem and will probably be out until after Christmas.