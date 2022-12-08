Harry Souttar back in the mix for Stoke after World Cup exploits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Australia defender Harry Souttar could return to action for Stoke when the Sky Bet Championship resumes against Cardiff.

Souttar, who recovered from a long-term knee injury, is back at Clayton Wood following the Socceroos’ exploits at the World Cup where they reached the last 16 and were beaten by Argentina.

Midfielder Nick Powell is training again following a rib problem, but like Souttar may not be rushed back into the starting XI.

Sam Clucas (back) continues his recovery, along with fellow midfielders Josh Laurent (leg) and Gavin Kilkenny (knee).

Cardiff boss Mark Hudson reported no fresh injury concerns for Wales duo Rubin Colwill and Mark Harris after their return from the World Cup.

Forward Callum Robinson and midfielder Callum O’Dowda both took part in friendlies during the international break as they look to work up match fitness.

On-loan Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene is expected to resume training again next week after his hernia issue.

Midfielder Ebou Adams and forward Isaak Davies continue their rehabilitation from knee injuries.