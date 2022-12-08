Chelsea made to wait for quarter-final spot after Real Madrid draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Chelsea made to wait for quarter-final spot after Real Madrid draw

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 10:28 pm
Guro Reiten’s penalty went in off the Madrid keeper as Chelsea equalised (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Guro Reiten’s penalty went in off the Madrid keeper as Chelsea equalised (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea fought back to draw 1-1 with Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, but must wait to secure qualification for the knockout stage of the Women’s Champions League.

The Blues had been looking to maintain their 100 per cent record in Group A to book their place in the last eight.

However, after Sam Kerr had twice struck the woodwork, Madrid went in front when Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir scored after capitalising on a mistake from Chelsea keeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

Chelsea equalised early in the second half when Guro Reiten’s penalty went in off Madrid keeper Misa Rodriguez for an own goal, and Kerr saw her late effort tipped over.

The result leaves Chelsea three points clear of Paris St Germain at the top of Group A, the French side having beaten Vllaznia 4-0 earlier on Thursday, and five points above third-placed Madrid, with two games left.

Chelsea went close to an early goal when Australian striker Kerr crashed a shot against the crossbar from close range after a corner.

Madrid threatened when left-back Olga Carmona sent over a dangerous cross and Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson was alert to head the ball clear.

Athenea Del Castillo then got away down the right wing, but her ball into the area was nodded away by Kadeisha Buchanan before Carmona drilled a 25-yard effort wide.

Kerr struck the woodwork again on the half-hour when her low shot came back off the post after being played in to the left side of the Madrid penalty area by Lauren James.

A mistake by Berger gifted Madrid the opening goal in the 36th minute when her clearance fell straight to Weir, who slotted a low shot into the net from the edge of the box.

Blues boss Emma Hayes made a double change for the second half, with Fran Kirby and Niamh Charles replacing Jessie Fleming and Eriksson.

Chelsea were awarded a penalty in the 56th minute when Ivana Andres brought down Reiten.

The Norwegian got up to take the spot kick, which was turned onto the post by Rodriguez but then bounced back off the keeper and into the net.

Chelsea pushed for a second goal, with James firing over the bar as she met a cross from Charles at the back post.

The home side, though, remained dangerous on the break and, with 10 minutes left, Berger redeemed herself to make a fine block when Carmona burst into the area.

Kerr then almost snatched a dramatic late winner when latching onto a sweeping pass from Reiten, but Rodriguez produced a brilliant save to tip the ball over the bar.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron. Image: Abrightside Photography
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent

Editor's Picks

Most Commented