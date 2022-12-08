Michael O’Neill rejected Championship jobs before making Northern Ireland return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael O’Neill rejected Championship jobs before making Northern Ireland return

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 10:33 pm
Michael O’Neill said he had job opportunities in the Championship before returning to Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)
Michael O’Neill said he had job opportunities in the Championship before returning to Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Michael O’Neill has revealed he turned down opportunities to manage again in the Sky Bet Championship before deciding he could not pass up the chance to return as Northern Ireland boss.

The 53-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half year deal to return to the job he left in April 2020 after becoming Stoke boss.

O’Neill had been a free agent after being sacked by the Potters in August, and was the Irish FA’s number one choice once the decision was taken to dispense with Ian Baraclough in November.

Michael O’Neill
Michael O’Neill has been a free agent since being sacked by Stoke in August (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“There have obviously been opportunities that have come up in the Championship,” O’Neill said. “But if I’m honest, I didn’t put myself in a position where I wanted to jump straight back into a job.

“I wanted to take time and think about what was next. Think about a club situation, an international job or something abroad, I thought about that..

“When the timing and vacancy arose here, then I just felt it was the right thing to do.”

O’Neill is now targeting a repeat of his greatest achievement in his previous eight-year spell in charge – which came when he ended a 30-year wait to play at a major tournament, reaching the last 16 at Euro 2016.

A favourable Euro 2024 qualifying draw which has paired Northern Ireland with Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino perhaps offers an opportunity to do that quickly, but O’Neill said the draw was not a factor in his decision to return.

“I wouldn’t say it was a lure because if the job had been offered to me and we’d been in a different group, I’d still have taken the job,” he said.

“It wasn’t a lure in that sense but I was glad we weren’t in a different group.

“But it’s not just about this next campaign, you have to look beyond that as well. It wasn’t just a case of saying the draw was kind and we can qualify.

“It was more about the opportunity to build something again.”

In his press conference on Wednesday O’Neill had described his move into club football as an “itch I had to scratch” but he is looking forward to the different relationship between manager and players in international football.

“I always said to the players at international level, ‘The worst thing I can do as manager is not pick you for the squad, the second worse thing I can do is pick you for the squad and not put you on the pitch. If you can live with that then you should see me as someone who supports you in your career’.

“It’s important for me that I can help the players. It’s not in my interests to have players who aren’t playing and they maybe need you a bit more.”

Northern Ireland v Poland – UEFA Euro 2016 – Group C – Stade de Nice
Michael O’Neill led Northern Ireland to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 (Nick Potts/PA)

O’Neill pointed to how the late Billy Bingham had helped him during his own playing days, making phone calls to try to find him a new club when he had been dropped at Dundee United.

“All of those things are done to try to help the players,” O’Neill added. “I need them. Club football is different. I was in a club who were having to make huge cut-backs financially and we reduced the wage bill by almost 50 per cent, so you’re delivering bad news a lot of the time which is never easy.

“Players don’t like bad news, especially if it’s of a financial nature and that makes the relationship more difficult.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron. Image: Abrightside Photography
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent

Editor's Picks

Most Commented