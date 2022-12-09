Watford without midfielder Dan Gosling for Hull clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Watford will be without midfielder Dan Gosling, who is set for a lengthy lay-off, when they return to Sky Bet Championship action against Hull on Sunday.

Gosling suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, which required surgery, during the closing stages of the draw at Bristol City ahead of the World Cup break.

Forward Ismaila Sarr has returned from international duty with Senegal, having featured in the last-16 defeat to England.

Midfielder Imran Louza (ankle), centre-back Kortney Hause (knee) and captain Tom Cleverley (Achilles) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Hull will again be missing leading scorer Oscar Estupinan through suspension for the trip to Vicarage Road.

Estupinan will serve out a three-match ban following his red card at Millwall before the international break.

Forwards Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Benjamin Tetteh continue their recovery from hamstring problems.

On-loan Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand has been getting treatment back at parent club Arsenal for a groin issue while midfielder Andy Cannon has completed a permanent transfer to Wrexham.