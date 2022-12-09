Sutton sweat on Will Randall fitness ahead of Colchester clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sutton will check on winger Will Randall ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match against strugglers Colchester.

Randall was forced off late on during the 1-1 draw at Carlisle with an ankle knock, having earlier scored the equaliser.

Teenager Kylian Kouassi could come into the side after a late substitute appearance last weekend.

Defender Corey Rowe is a long-term absentee with the knee injury sustained against Farnborough in the FA Cup last month.

Kieran O’Hara could again start in goal for Colchester, who sit just two points off the bottom.

With Sam Hornby sidelined by an ankle problem, the former Manchester United youngster came into the team for the defeat at Mansfield

On-loan Crawley striker Kwesi Appiah made a welcome return after being sidelined with a hamstring injury, so should be in contention again.

Defender Tom Dallison and midfielder Dan Chesters were also both handed starts against the Stags, while forward Samson Tovide made a late substitute appearance having been laid low by illness.