Exeter have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Exeter boss Gary Caldwell has no new injury concerns for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

Jay Stansfield is fit having returned in the 1-1 draw at Morecambe after fears he had dislocated his shoulder.

Eleven-goal Jevani Brown could return to the starting line-up after coming off the bench against Morecambe.

The Grecians could be unchanged as they look to end a three-game winless run in all competitions.

Lee Gregory and Josh Windass are in contention to return for Sheffield Wednesday.

Striker Gregory missed the draw at Derby last Saturday with Windass nursing a groin injury.

George Byers will remain out for the Owls with his foot problem keeping him sidelined for an eighth game.

The midfielder’s problem was thought to be minor but it has dragged on.