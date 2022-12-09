Gianni Infantino fails to attend key meeting with ECA in Doha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gianni Infantino fails to attend key meeting with ECA in Doha

By Press Association
December 9, 2022, 2:46 pm
A key agreement between Europe’s top clubs and FIFA went unsigned on Friday after FIFA president Gianni Infantino missed the meeting (Nick Potts/PA)
Gianni Infantino failed to turn up to a meeting in Doha on Friday between Europe’s top clubs and FIFA as a key new agreement went unsigned.

Sources told the PA news agency that FIFA had invited the European Club Association to hold a board meeting in Qatar during the World Cup, with the specific intention of signing off on a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to start from January 1, when the existing MoU expires.

However, FIFA president Infantino was a no-show for the meeting, despite it taking place in the governing body’s hotel.

The MoU is an agreement covering the international match calendar, rules around the release of players from clubs for national team duty and payments to clubs for national team release.

Sources close to the matter were baffled as to why Infantino had “gone AWOL”, but are confident the MoU will eventually be signed. However, there is now the possibility of the current agreement expiring without a new one being ready to kick in.

In theory it could mean clubs not releasing players for duty during the next international break in March if no framework exists under which they are obliged to do so, though that is considered unlikely.

The ECA said in a published summary of the meeting that FIFA’s deputy general secretary Mattias Grafstrom did attend, along with senior representatives from five of the continental confederations including UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis.

Also present was Hassan Al Thawadi, the secretary general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee responsible for the organising of the current World Cup.

FIFA declined to comment, however sources close to the organisation said the global governing body had been asked by the ECA to provide logistical help in arranging the meeting.

They added that there were still a few issues to be finalised in any case before the MoU could be signed.

Elsewhere at the meeting, the ECA board expressed an “openness to engage” with the new board of Juventus.

The Turin giants are currently one of three clubs who remain openly committed to the concept of a European Super League, along with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, that position was established under the club’s former president Andrea Agnelli, who stood down from the Juve board late last month amid accusations of false accounting and market manipulation against the club, which are denied.

Discussions also took place at the ECA board meeting concerning the European Super League court case.

The European Court of Justice’s Grand Chamber heard arguments from the Super League in July that UEFA and FIFA had abused a dominant position under EU competition law by blocking the formation of the competition in April 2021 and in seeking to sanction those involved.

The non-binding opinion of the Advocate General in the case is due to be published on Thursday next week.

