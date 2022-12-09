Morecambe assess fitness of Ash Hunter and Jon Obika ahead of Charlton game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe boss Derek Adams will assess the fitness off Ash Hunter and Jon Obika for the visit of Charlton.

Max Melbourne is pushing to start after coming off the bench as a late substitute in last week’s 1-1 draw with Exeter.

Courtney Duffus is a long-term absentee for the Shrimpers.

Morecambe are looking for their first league win since October and just their third of the season.

Caretaker Charlton boss Anthony Hayes is likely to have Ryan Inniss available after illness.

Jayden Stockley is also available again having served his three-match ban.

But the Addicks remain without Joe Wollacott (finger), Mandela Egbo (quad), Eoghan O’Connell (knee), Terell Thomas (ankle), Conor McGrandles (ankle) and Miles Leaburn (ankle).

They continue to look for a new manager after the exit of Ben Garner this week.