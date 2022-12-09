Major test and familiar setting – the key talking points as England face France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Major test and familiar setting – the key talking points as England face France

By Press Association
December 9, 2022, 3:15 pm
Gareth Southgate’s side face a stern test from France (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate’s side face a stern test from France (Nick Potts/PA)

England face France on Saturday night in what could be a scintillating World Cup quarter-final.

With a place in the last four on offer, Gareth Southgate’s men have been tasked with beating the reigning world champions to continue in the tournament.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main talking points ahead of the clash in Al Khor.

Claiming a major scalp

France line up before their game against Denmark
France present a formidable test to England (Nick Potts/PA)

There has been no doubt that Southgate has altered England’s performances in the knockout stages of his three major tournaments since taking the role, with the 3-0 victory over Senegal in the last 16 the sixth knockout win under his tenure. That is the same number as they had managed in the previous 48 years – but Southgate has yet to steer England to victory against an established top-drawer nation, and beating the World Cup holders would certainly end that streak.

Al Bayt for good

Al Bayt Stadium
England are back at the Al Bayt Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)

England played all but one game at Wembley in the run to their penalty defeat in the final of Euro 2020 last summer. If there is a sense of the national team enjoying home comforts – even as far away as Qatar – then playing once again at the state of the art, Bedouin tent-inspired Al Bayt Stadium to the north of Doha could help. Their goalless group-stage draw with the United States took place there, as did the Senegal win and – if they see off France – England will return for a semi-final against either Portugal or Morocco.

A view to a Kyl

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Poland
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Poland (Peter Byrne/PA)

Almost all of the talk in the build-up to a blockbuster quarter-final has centred on Kylian Mbappe and how England go about stopping the Paris St Germain forward. The 23-year-old leads the Golden Boot race having already netted five times in Qatar, although France coach Didier Deschamps said there is even more to come after his brace in the last-16 victory over Poland. Kyle Walker is likely to be tasked with keeping Mbappe quiet – and the Manchester City full-back does have form, having played well in previous battles when their sides met in the Champions League.

Shape shifting?

Southgate has previously favoured a three-man central defence in tournament football but has stuck to a back four so far in Qatar. Whether he looks to change back to a more defensive formation, likely adding Walker alongside Harry Maguire and John Stones and playing wing-backs who can also help repel the France attacks, remains to be seen. In the past, that system has seen Southgate criticised for being too negative but it could be the way to see off the world champions on Saturday.

Sterling’s involvement

England’s John Stones welcomes Raheem Sterling, right, back to training
England welcomed Raheem Sterling back to training on Friday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Southgate has cast doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play a part in the game. The 28-year-old did not feature against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey. Sterling flew back to the UK to deal with the matter but returned to Qatar to train with his team-mates on Friday – although Southgate stressed missing sessions and flying there and back was “not good preparation for a game of this standard”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented