Steve Borthwick dismisses England links and insists focus is on Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steve Borthwick dismisses England links and insists focus is on Leicester

By Press Association
December 9, 2022, 3:37 pm Updated: December 9, 2022, 3:57 pm
Leicester Tigers boss Steve Borthwick is the favourite to become England’s new head coach (Simon Galloway/PA)
Leicester Tigers boss Steve Borthwick is the favourite to become England’s new head coach (Simon Galloway/PA)

Steve Borthwick insists his focus is on Leicester’s opening European game this weekend and not on speculation linking him to becoming England’s new head coach.

Tigers director of rugby Borthwick is the favourite to succeed Eddie Jones, who was sacked on Tuesday after overseeing England’s worst year of results since 2008.

“We play Ospreys on Sunday night and that’s what I’m focused upon,” Borthwick said at his pre-match press conference for Leicester’s Heineken Champions Cup opener.

England Captains Run – 2019 Rugby World Cup – Oita Stadium
Leicester Tigers boss Steve Borthwick previously worked as England’s number two (David Davies/PA)

“That’s what my team is focused upon and that’s what we’ve been focused upon all week.

“Within Leicester Tigers and this team here, there is no talk here of anything other than the game on Sunday night.”

Borthwick – who pledged he would be in the Leicester dugout for their second Champions Cup game against Clermont Auvergne on December 17 – added: “I don’t think anyone can possibly doubt how committed I have been since the minute I walked through this door to give the best I can for this team.

“That is my intention again this week to get the performance we want.

Eddie Jones file photo
Eddie Jones was sacked as England head coach earlier this week (Ben Whitley/PA)

“All these things that go on around a team, your job is always to be focused on what you need to do.

“Since I’ve come in here my focus is on what we need to get better today.

“We have frameworks in place to make sure how we think about how we train, how we prepare, and we will continue to do that this week.”

The 43-year-old former England captain was given his first coaching role in 2012 when Jones was in charge of Japan.

England Training Session – Twickenham
Steve Borthwick (right) paid tribute to his former boss Eddie Jones (left) following the latter’s departure as England head coach (David Davies/PA)

Borthwick stepped down as England forwards coach after the 2019 World Cup, and final defeat to South Africa.

He moved on to Leicester whom he transformed from fallen giants to last season’s Gallagher Premiership champions.

Borthwick said he had spoken to Jones after his seven-year England reign came to an end just nine months before the 2023 World Cup.

He said: “Eddie is a phenomenal coach and I was very fortunate and privileged to have worked with him for so many years.

Rugby Union 2022-2023 Club by Club File Photos
Leicester Tigers were crowned 2022 Gallagher Premiership champions after Steve Borthwick led them out of the doldrums (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I have learned and continue to learn a huge amount from him. Even when not working in the same coaching team as him since I came to Leicester Tigers, he’s always been incredibly supportive of myself and my coaching journey.

“I could talk about Eddie’s work ethic and the desire to learn.

“He never ceases to want to be better and improve the players to help them achieve their dreams.

“But what I should actually talk about is the generosity of the guy. Whenever I’ve heard a coach ask questions of him I’ve seen him help people all around the world.

“He loves the game and he’s just an incredible coach.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented