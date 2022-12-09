Pundits go wild for Celtic’s Josip Juranovic as Croatia stun Brazil at World Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic earned major praise from former Germany manager Jurgen Klinsmann for his performance during Croatia’s stunning World Cup quarter-final victory against Brazil.

The Croatia defender was arguably the best player on the pitch during the first half before his side went on to beat Brazil on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The performance could persuade some leading European clubs to make a January move for the former Hajduk Split and Legia Warsaw player after reports claimed a failure to land an improved contract had prompted the full-back to seek a transfer.

🙌 SEMI-FINAL BOUND!!! 🙌@HNS_CFF knock out Brazil on penalties, featuring a star performance from our own Josip Juranović! 🇭🇷🤩#FIFAWorldCup #CelticFC🍀 pic.twitter.com/UF1XoMzwLR — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 9, 2022

Celtic’s recent signing of Canada right-back Alistair Johnston is expected to speed up Juranovic’s exit from Glasgow.

The Croatian’s defender’s positive approach was the focus of the half-time punditry on BBC Sport’s coverage.

Former World Cup winner Klinsmann said: “He is basically telling Vinicius Junior, ‘I am in charge here, I am the boss here’. This is a whole mental approach.

“He is saying, ‘I don’t care about you, you might be the best winger in the World Cup, I am going to go and maybe I am going to score’. And he almost scored.”

Josip Juranovic was praised in the BBC studio at half-time (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former England international Alex Scott was just as enthusiastic about Juranovic.

“He is not sitting back and worrying about the Brazilians and their overload down this side,” she said.

“He is like, ‘I am going to make you worry about me. I am going to drive forward and get into spaces when I can’.

“You change the point of attack and he needs to be there leading that attack. Look at his energy to get forward.

“Sometimes it has just been an option to be a bounce pass, it’s nothing big, but it is allowing his team to keep possession and get up the field.

“He has been making Brazil worry about him. He has been doing it for the whole 45 minutes – pass and go and go at speed and drive into space. I absolutely love it. He has just been quality the whole (first) half.”