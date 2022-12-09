Kolo Toure says brother Yaya will follow him into management when time is right

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kolo Toure says brother Yaya will follow him into management when time is right

By Press Association
December 9, 2022, 10:33 pm
Kolo Toure (right) and brother Yaya (left) during their playing days at Liverpool and Manchester City respectively (Lynne Cameron/PA).
Kolo Toure (right) and brother Yaya (left) during their playing days at Liverpool and Manchester City respectively (Lynne Cameron/PA).

New Wigan boss Kolo Toure says his brother Yaya is “preparing well” in Tottenham’s youth academy and will make the jump into management when the time is right.

Former Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Ivory Coast defender Kolo, having been part of Brendan Rodgers’ coaching staff at Celtic and Leicester for the last five years, took charge of the Latics last week on a three-and-a-half-year contract for his first managerial role.

Younger brother Yaya was linked with the vacancy created by Leam Richardson’s sacking, with reports that he spoke to Wigan but decided he did not want to be considered for the job.

Yaya Toure in 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA).
Yaya Toure left Manchester City in 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 39-year-old midfielder, who left City in 2018 after eight seasons with the club and last played professionally in 2019 for Qingdao Huanghai, has been working with Spurs since late 2021 and was given a full-time position within their academy during the summer.

Kolo said: “Like a lot of other coaches, managers, I think his name was linked. I don’t know too much about it.

“He’s preparing his badges at the moment and then when the time will come…

“We spoke a little bit about it but he is focusing on his job right now with Tottenham.

“I’m sure he will have the opportunity. He is preparing himself very well there. It’s all about the process, prepare and then jump at the right time, when he feels ready.”

When asked why he thought it has taken so long for there to be an African manager in English football, Toure – whose first game as Wigan boss comes with the Championship strugglers facing Millwall away on Saturday – said: “I don’t know, honestly. It’s just about the timing, the opportunity.

“For me the opportunity came and I went for it. It could’ve been somebody else, it could’ve been Yaya.

“I’ve been in the country for 20 years and I think people know me in the country quite well. Maybe most of the African players, when they finished they went back to their country.

Kolo Toure (right) with Brendan Rodgers (centre) during his time at Leicester (Nick Potts/PA).
Kolo Toure, right, joined Wigan after time as part of Brendan Rodgers’, centre, coaching staff at Celtic and Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

“I stayed here, that’s why maybe people know more about me, and I stayed in the game as well, working with Brendan Rodgers.”

Toure played under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and Roberto Mancini at City before then completing his playing career with stints under Rodgers – the man he has described as his “mentor” – at Liverpool and Celtic and moving into coaching alongside the Northern Irishman.

And the 41-year-old said: “I take a little bit from each of them. Each of them has strengths, and then you pick.

“The one I’ve been working with on a coaching basis is Brendan Rodgers, and for me he is a top manager, very intelligent, very well organised, very disciplined and he makes his teams play great football.

“(Wenger and Mancini) are different (to each other). They manage people differently, but one thing I can assure you of is that they are top guys, and they are top pros, they want their players to be in the best condition every time they go out and play the games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented