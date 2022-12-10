England finish ODI series with clean sweep against West Indies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England secured a clean sweep of victories in their ODI series against the West Indies, beating the hosts by 151 runs in the final match to earn a 3-0 win.

The tourists had won the series on Wednesday with a 142-run win in Antigua and the West Indies were also beaten by 142 runs in the series opener.

But England easily secured a third win in the final clash, refusing the hosts any small redemption.

The perfect start to the tour for this group! 🤳 🌴 #wiveng 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/nEgIyz1FeX — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 10, 2022

Nat Sciver was awarded player of the match for her effort making 85 runs off 69 balls in England’s total of 256 all out.

Sophie Ecclestone then claimed three for nine in her nine overs as the West Indies were dismissed for 105 in just 37.3 overs.

The all-rounder, who withdrew from England’s series against India in September, said: “In terms of performance I just wanted to make sure I enjoyed myself, especially being back on the pitch, so without any expectations it’s been brilliant really. I’ve surprised myself.

“I think the switching mindset that Lewy (Jon Lewis) wants us to live and breathe out on the pitch, has really helped as well. It has taken it away from the actual skills and switched it back to the mindset which has worked for me.

Freya Kemp has been ruled out of the rest of the West Indies series with back pain limiting her cricket. Kemp will return to the UK on Saturday for further exploratory scans. 🌴 #WIvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/tN7iRSQpaH — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 10, 2022

“I wouldn’t have thought anything would change with our game plans ahead of T20Is, I don’t see Lewy going defensive now heading into the shorter format.”

There was some disappointing news for England on Saturday, though, with teenage all-rounder Freya Kemp ruled out of the five forthcoming T20 matches because of a back problem.

The 17-year-old is the second England player to head home early after Alice Capsey broke her collarbone in a fielding accident last weekend.

An ECB statement said: “Freya Kemp has been ruled out of the rest of the West Indies series with back pain limiting her cricket. Kemp will return to the UK on Saturday for further exploratory scans.”