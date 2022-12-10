On this day in 2017: Manchester City equal Premier League record with 14th win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester City equalled the Premier League record for consecutive wins as they claimed a 14th in a row, beating Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford on this day in 2017.

City opened up an eye-watering double-digit lead over their local rivals after Nicolas Otamendi fired Pep Guardiola’s men to derby victory.

The much-anticipated 175th Manchester derby was comfortably the biggest game of the Premier League season to date, such was the need for Jose Mourinho’s Reds to claw back their swashbuckling rivals.

Manchester City’s Nicolas Otamendi scores his side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

But the gap between table-topping City and second-placed United grew to 11 points after Otamendi volleyed home a second-half winner after Marcus Rashford had cancelled out David Silva’s opener.

The untimely end to United’s club record-equalling 40-match unbeaten home run strengthened their rivals’ grip on the title after just 16 matches, the last 14 won in succession.

That set a new top-flight record run within the same season and meant City emulated Arsenal’s achievement from the end of the 2001-02 season and the start of 2002-03.

Silva gave City a deserved first-half lead as he capitalised on a corner that had deflected off Romelu Lukaku.

Manchester City’s David Silva scores his side’s first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

United fortuitously went into the break level after Rashford took advantage of an error from Fabian Delph, but the blue half of the city were not to be denied as Lukaku’s poor clearance allowed Otamendi to volley home early in the second half.

City would extend their streak to 18 matches with wins over Swansea, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Newcastle before being held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve.

They went on to become the first side to accumulate 100 points in a top-flight season in England, finishing 19 clear of United.