Super League derby with Man City good test for us – Man Utd boss Marc Skinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Super League derby with Man City good test for us – Man Utd boss Marc Skinner

By Press Association
December 10, 2022, 11:26 am
Marc Skinner leads Manchester United into the derby against City on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Marc Skinner leads Manchester United into the derby against City on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner says Sunday’s Women’s Super League derby with Manchester City will be a good test of his side’s progress.

United, who are second in the WSL table, head to the Etihad Stadium aiming to build on the recent impressive win at Arsenal last month.

They come up against a side who are aiming to make it 10 consecutive wins in all competitions and Skinner says this will show where United are at.

“Manchester City have the capability to be able to go on a run like that,” Skinner said. “I think it was Chelsea that they last lost a game to and if you look at the league, Chelsea was the last one we lost to.

“So it will be an interesting summary and event to see where we’re at. But I have a lot of respect for our neighbours and what they do and what they’ve achieved, but that comes back to us planning extra and making sure we do our business.

“Regardless, I think as much as we know they can go on a run, we have to make sure we put in a performance to stop that.”

Fourth-placed City will draw level on points with their neighbours with victory and boss Gareth Taylor will be able to call on Lauren Hemp.

Lauren Hemp is back in action after a recent thigh injury
Lauren Hemp is back in action after a recent thigh injury (Tim Goode/PA)

Hemp has struggled with a thigh injury in recent weeks but came off the bench during the midweek League Cup win over Liverpool.

Taylor said: “Lauren’s fine. She’s in a good place.

“You saw when she came on, she was confident and contributed within a couple of minutes with an assist for Mary (Fowler). She’s in a good place.”

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes says her side are used to tight turnarounds as they return to action after midweek Champions League duty.

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Real Madrid on Thursday night and must recover in time to face Reading.

“I mean it is a tight turnaround but we are used to doing it,” Hayes said. “It doesn’t make it easier, but I always think playing away from home on a Thursday then playing at home on Sunday at least makes it like a little more palatable.

“But we have got the experience of doing that and I think everybody in the squad trains at a really, really good level and that we have such great players that we can cope with this type of game.

“We are at Kingsmeadow and we know Reading are doing well, but like I said, for us, we need to analyse our stuff and make sure from the start that we are at a better level than we were on Thursday.”

Seventh-placed Tottenham host West Ham at Brisbane Road looking to respond after last Sunday’s defeat at Reading.

Victory for Rehanne Skinner’s side would see them leapfrog their London rivals.

Rehanne Skinner during training
Rehanne Skinner’s Tottenham face West Ham this weekend (Bradley Collyer/PA)

She said: “We have to try and make sure we do bounce back from the weekend but knowing the players and the way they approach things, they are not happy and certainly there will be a response.

“Definitely in a local derby against a London club, it is always a good battle. It has gone both ways whenever we’ve played them so it is a tough test and a challenge but one everyone always looks forward to.”

Elsewhere, Brighton host Everton, Liverpool take on Leicester and Arsenal travel to Aston Villa.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented