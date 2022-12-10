Ton-up Jack Leach acknowledges Test wicket milestone is ‘special’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ton-up Jack Leach acknowledges Test wicket milestone is ‘special’

By Press Association
December 10, 2022, 2:41 pm Updated: December 10, 2022, 2:46 pm
England’s Jack Leach, right, reached a milestone in the second Test in Multan (PA)
England's Jack Leach, right, reached a milestone in the second Test in Multan (PA)

Jack Leach could not believe he now has 100 Test wickets to his name after England batted their way into a dominant position in the second Test against Pakistan.

The tourists ended the second day in Multan with a 281-run lead after capitalising on a spinning wicket in the morning session.

Leach finished with four wickets for 98 runs as the hosts crumbled to 202 all out, losing eight wickets for just 60 runs having started the day on 107 for two.

Saud Shakeel had just brought up his half-century when he became Leach’s 100th Test scalp – with the spinner becoming the 49th English cricketer to reach the milestone.

“I can’t really believe it. I didn’t think that would ever happen so it’s a nice milestone to get to – and just try and get another 100 now I guess,” the England spinner said.

He added: “I did know coming into the game that I needed a couple of wickets (to get to 100), so it was a nice feeling – the boys were all really happy for me and just pleased to get a wicket in that situation of the game really.

Pakistan England Cricket
Jack Leach has 100 Test wickets (AP)

“A hundred wickets feels like a lot and it’s more than I ever thought I would achieve.

“So we need to remember that as sportsmen and as people it’s easy to just push on to the next thing and the next thing and nothing is ever enough. But if you told me when I was a kid that I’d take 100 Test wickets then I would have laughed at you, so it is special.”

Leach has been a mainstay of the England side under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum but has had mixed fortunes for the national side since making his debut in 2018.

As a sufferer of Crohn’s disease, which suppresses the immune system, Leach has had significant lows for England, including contracting sepsis which forced him to leave a tour of New Zealand in 2019.

He was among those affected by a viral infection which swept through the camp ahead of the first Test and admitted he was close to not being well enough to feature.

He explained: “I did think that it would be impossible I guess, just for me health-wise more than anything and I was quite close to not playing in the first Test.

“So there’s lots of challenges. I’m aware that everyone has their challenges and I think mine have been quite ‘out there’ – and that’s good because I want to be open and honest with people.

“There have been some definite lows along the way, but it does sort of make it all worth it.”

Pakistan England Cricket
Harry Brook is unbeaten on 74 (AP)

Harry Brook finished the day unbeaten on 74 having looked confident and comfortable at the crease, with Ben Stokes also not out on 16 having come in at number seven.

Ben Duckett had hit 79 runs before he became debutant Abrar Ahmed’s 10th scalp of the match in the evening session on day two on a pitch heavily favouring spin.

Leach believes the wicket bodes well for England as they look to set a total before attempting to bowl Pakistan out with three days remaining in the match.

“I think it (the wicket) is going to hopefully going to continue to do plenty and a few have got a bit lower as well, so (it’s) looking good,” he said.

“I think morning sessions as well are a bit tacky and it does get a bit quicker as well, so we’ll have to think about that and then just take them (the wickets) hopefully.”

