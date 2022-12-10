Steve Cotterill says he saw goals coming ahead of win over Bolton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cotterill says he saw goals coming ahead of win over Bolton

By Press Association
December 10, 2022, 4:04 pm
Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Psychic Steve Cotterill predicted goals for strike pair Rob Street and Christian Saydee and both delivered in this frantic 3-2 comeback victory over Bolton.

Defender Chey Dunkley headed a stoppage-time winner as the visitors folded after Dion Charles’ double put them in command entering the final stretch.

Saydee’s third goal of his loan spell from Bournemouth levelled the contest 12 minutes from time while fellow loanee Street’s first since his temporary switch from Crystal Palace came after only 87 seconds.

“I said in the dressing room before the game I fancied the pair of them to score,” said Cotterill after a second successive home win.

“I was basing that on what they were like in the week. I think Rob needed it more than Christian. Hopefully, that can be the start to give him the confidence to go on and score more.

“But I thought Christian was incredible. His performance was top drawer and that’s probably his best game for us. Chey’s header for his goal was immense.

“I don’t know how he managed to jump that high and then head it down.

“It was a great win and we must not overlook they are a good team. They are also the kings of late goals so for us to put it on them late on was good.”

Dunkley’s dramatic winner, in the second minute of stoppage-time, led to frustration in the visiting ranks with Dapo Afolayan visibly angered after the final whistle by a touchline flashpoint.

“I don’t know what that was about,” said Cotterill. “I noticed a few people running around.
“Even if I had seen it, I would probably tell you I hadn’t but I genuinely didn’t see it.”

Bolton boss Ian Evatt said: “Dapo said he was kicked by one of their players. There were comments flying around at the end which were inappropriate.

“But I don’t want to see my players get involved in tunnel discussions because it is just nonsense.

“It is airy fairy, pushing and shoving. I want my team to fight on the pitch but in the right way and we lost that game in the last 10 minutes.”

Evatt was certainly more annoyed with his team’s late capitulation, defensively undone by two set-pieces.

“For 75 minutes, we were in complete control. So, it hurts because we should never have lost.

“We lost the game because we didn’t deal well enough with two set plays. If you come to places like this and don’t do the basics well enough for 90 minutes you get your noses blooded. That’s what happened in the last 10 minutes.”

Charles cancelled out Street’s goal after 12 minutes and squeezed in a 71st-minute penalty for Dunkley’s foul on Afolayan. But after being denied a potential second spot kick, Wanderers imploded in the closing stages.

