Victor Adeboyejo rescues point for Burton against rivals Derby

Victor Adeboyejo’s 12th goal of the season secured a precious point in a 1-1 draw for Burton against local rivals Derby after James Collins had put the Rams ahead in the first half.

Derby started the brighter of the two sides, separated by just 10 miles of the A38, and former Albion loan striker Collins flashed a header over the bar early on before finally finding his range midway through the first half.

Louie Sibley’s cross was initially cleared but the ball was returned into the box with interest by Conor Hourihane, where Collins met it with a looping header that dropped into the net.

Hourihane and David McGoldrick fired wide as Derby looked for a second goal but it was Burton who went close to an equaliser, goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith twice denying Albion skipper John Brayford, firstly from a close-range header and then a 25-yard piledriver.

On-loan Ipswich defender Corrie Ndaba had good chances to level for Albion but his close-range header landed wide before a well-worked free-kick found him free in the box but he could only lash off target.

Adeboyejo had largely been quiet but 11 minutes from time his finish from Terry Taylor’s corner brought parity and a share of the points.