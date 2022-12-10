Kyle Knoyle fires Doncaster to victory at Newport to temper Exiles revival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyle Knoyle’s second-half rocket earned Doncaster a 1-0 win at Newport to halt their own recent slump and temper the Exiles’ revival under new manager Graham Coughlan.

Knoyle lashed the ball high into the net from a tight angle to break the deadlock in the 58th minute and give the visitors a much-needed boost after defeats by Colchester and Walsall.

It was a well-deserved victory for Danny Schofield’s side, who had seen an inspired Joe Day deny Harrison Biggins, and George Miller twice either side of half-time, while Tommy Rowe also headed against the bar in the first half.

Newport, who came into the match looking for a third successive league win after beating Gillingham and Crewe, failed to get going on a frustrating afternoon for the home fans.

Aaron Lewis fired into the side netting in the first half and Will Evans headed over from a Mickey Demetriou long throw.

After the break Evans was denied by Jonathan Mitchell at point-blank range, but Doncaster were worthy winners.