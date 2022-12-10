Struggling Cambridge hold high-flying Plymouth to goalless draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Struggling Cambridge are now six home league games without a goal but put in a bright performance to draw 0-0 with high-flying Plymouth.

The U’s had the best chances in a frenetic home encounter, but a combination of poor finishing and good goalkeeping from Argyle’s Michael Cooper meant the match finished all square.

Cooper had to be alert early on to parry a curling Harvey Knibbs free-kick, and the Argyle keeper was grateful to midfielder Jordan Houghton for blocking a goal-bound effort from Sam Smith.

Plymouth came closest to opening the scoring when Sam Cosgrove’s 27th-minute header struck the bar and bounced clear.

Knibbs was presented with a gilt-edged chance to break Cambridge’s barren run in the 48th minute, when a stray pass from Plymouth’s James Wilson left him unmarked 12 yards out. But the forward hit his effort wide.

Cooper came to his side’s rescue again before the final whistle, racing off his line to block Smith’s effort after neat interplay between Paul Digby and Jack Lankester.