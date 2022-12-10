Grimsby end winless run with victory over Tranmere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grimsby ended their six-match winless run in League Two with a 2-1 victory over slumping Tranmere at Blundell Park.

Brendan Kiernan and Niall Maher scored for the hosts before substitute Jake Burton pulled one back for Rovers.

Victory moved the Mariners above their opponents into 14th on goals scored, with the visitors still searching for a first league win since October 14.

Harry Clifton took first aim for Grimsby before Tranmere winger Kieron Morris dragged a low effort wide.

Town went ahead in the seventh minute when Kiernan glanced home after combining with John McAtee.

They almost doubled their lead when Gavan Holohan saw his follow-up strike ruled out for offside.

McAtee went close with two delicate attempts as Kane Hemmings almost found an equaliser at the other end.

Tranmere pushed for a way back upon the restart, but it was Grimsby who initially carved out the best opportunity when McAtee and Otis Khan went close twice in quick succession as Ross Doohan saved.

But Doohan was beaten when Maher headed in from a set-piece in the 58th minute to make it 2-0.

Burton pulled one back eight minutes later but the hosts held on in a nervy finale to record a long-awaited win.