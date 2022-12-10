Teemu Pukki nets in Norwich win over sluggish Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teemu Pukki nets in Norwich win over sluggish Swansea

By Press Association
December 10, 2022, 5:16 pm
Teemu Pukki, right, celebrates his early winner (David Davies/PA)
Teemu Pukki, right, celebrates his early winner (David Davies/PA)

Teemu Pukki scored his eighth goal of the season to move Norwich up to fourth place in the Championship.

The Finnish striker had not managed a goal in his five previous matches, but scored inside the opening minute as Swansea paid the price for a lacklustre opening after a month’s inactivity.

Pukki netted after just 58 seconds and although Swansea controlled most of the match thereafter, the home side lacked precision and a cutting edge to break down a well-organised Canaries defence.

It was a fifth away victory of the season for manager Dean Smith’s side, while Swansea’s failure means they have not won in six matches and they lie two points adrift of the play-off spots.

Swansea began as if they had not played for 12 months, never mind one.

They gave away possession from the kick-off and should have been 1-0 down inside six seconds after mistakes from Ben Cabango and Joel Latibeaudiere let in Pukki.

The Norwich striker’s shot was blocked for a corner, but he did not have to wait long for the opener as Swansea failed to deal with Gabriel Sara’s inswinging kick and after a flick-on by Kenny McLean, Pukki scored at the far post.

The Swans – who had restored Cabango to their line-up after his World Cup exploits with Wales in Qatar – slowly settled and almost equalised in the 10th minute.

Neat exchanges between Ryan Manning and Luke Cundle opened up the Canaries’ defence but when the cross fell to Joel Piroe, his shot was blocked in a crowded goalmouth.

Swansea continued to dominate possession but some last-ditch tackling from Sam McCallum and Grant Hanley enabled the visitors to protect their lead.

When Norwich countered, Cabango also made a timely block to deny Sara from 12 yards.

Another error from Matt Grimes let in Josh Sargent just before half-time, but the American striker screwed his cross-shot just wide of the far post.

Norwich rode their luck again at the start of the second half, with both Manning and Jamie Paterson unable to convert intricate build-up play into concrete shots on goal.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin sent on two further returnees from the World Cup duty – Wales’ additional squad player Ollie Cooper and Cameroon’s Olivier Ntcham – on the hour mark to add extra zest to their quest for an equaliser.

It almost paid off within five minutes after the pair were involved in a move that ended with Piroe’s downward header bringing a fine save from Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Moments later Kyle Naughton flashed a low cross into the Norwich goalmouth, but Piroe was inches away from the crucial touch.

Joe Allen made it a fourth Swans player to return to club action from Qatar when the Wales midfielder came on a 71st-minute substitute.

But his arrival could not inspire Swansea, who were easily blunted in the final minutes to enable Norwich to claim the points.

