Lincoln and Wycombe settle for point in hard-fought goalless draw

Lincoln and Wycombe could not be separated as they battled to a hard-fought goalless draw. at the LNER Stadium.

Mark Kennedy’s Imps are still yet to be beaten on home turf in League One this season.

The hosts were the first to go close as Paudie O’Connor headed Charles Vernam’s corner into the side netting at the back post.

Moments later Vernam fired wide of the mark with a curling effort as Lincoln continued to threaten.

The dangerous forward went close again when he forced Chairboys’ stopper Max Stryjek into a decent save on the half-hour mark.

Wycombe’s best chance came at the end of the half as the Imps were lucky not to concede an own goal after Anis Mehmeti put the ball across the face of goal.

After the break, Wanderers should have gone ahead as Josh Scowen and Brandon Hanlan were denied in a scramble.

Both sides rung the changes in a bid to grab the points late on.

But it was the defences who came out on top on a bitter afternoon.