Dino Maamria thrilled with Burton display in draw with Derby

By Press Association
December 10, 2022, 5:20 pm
Burton manager Dino Maamria praised his side’s display against Derby (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Burton manager Dino Maamria praised his side’s display against Derby (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Burton boss Dino Maamria was the happier of the two managers after his side claimed a well-earned point from a 1-1 draw with local rivals Derby.

Victor Adeboyejo netted his 12th goal of the season to level after former Brewers striker James Collins had put the Rams ahead in the first half with a looping header.

Maamria said: “What a game of football it was. A credit to both teams.

“I thought they had the better of the first half and scored. Our second-half performance was tremendous and we probably edged it in terms of chances.

“A few real clear-cut chances and our keeper didn’t really have any saves to make.”

With just 10 miles separating the two sides, local bragging rights were at stake and Maamria felt the game lived up to the occasion with end-to-end action and plenty of chances squandered.

He added: “I thought it was a fantastic game of football with both teams going for it blow for blow and it was exactly how I expected it. We take the draw but on another day we could easily have won it.”

The former striker was full of praise for his leading scorer and knew he could rely on Adeboyejo to come up with the goods when he needed them.

“Although the ball didn’t stick quite as much as it usually does and he was a bit quiet, I know that when it comes the hour up comes the man and he pops up with the goal. I am so pleased for him. He is an honest kid and he works his socks off and he loves scoring goals.” Maamria said.

For Paul Warne it was frustration his Derby side could not push into the play-offs after being pegged back with just over 10 minutes to play.

He said: “It definitely feels like two points dropped. The lads in the dressing room are pretty devastated.

“I just thought we needed the second goal and until you get it you always give the opposition a chance and we knew Burton were going to be difficult, they throw a lot in the box and we defended well but got done on a second phase and that is what is disappointing.

“I tried to change shape to help out the lads at the back to defend long throws and corners. Whether I got it wrong or not, I don’t think the shape made a difference.

“I still thought we were the superior team and we have just got to be more clinical in the final third.

“We are just missing something. We are scoring in most games but we are just not scoring enough to win games and win them comfortably.”

