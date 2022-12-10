Rob Milsom earns Sutton win after Colchester lose Alan Judge to injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colchester’s away woes continued with a 1-0 defeat at Sutton as they suffered their 10th defeat in 11 games on the road this season.

Their worries got worse as they lost midfielder Alan Judge with a serious-looking leg injury and they also finished with 10 men after Ossama Ashley was sent off early in the second half.

The visitors were the brighter of the two sides in the first half, with Junior Tchamadeu embarking on a fine run, but he could only fire wide of the mark.

Down the other end, Kieran O’Hara produced a good save to deny Omar Bugiel.

The hosts were awarded a penalty by referee Peter Wright just before half-time when Craig Eastmond was fouled by Ashley in a goalmouth scramble.

However, due to the injury to Judge, who was hurt in the incident, Rob Milsom waited nearly 10 minutes before he hammered the spot-kick home.

Ashley was shown his second yellow card for hauling down Bugiel in full flight seven minutes into the second half.

O’Hara made a great save to keep out Ali Smith and also denied Eastmond and Harry Beautyman before Tom Dallison squandered a late chance to earn Colchester a draw when he fired over.