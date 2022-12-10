Jude Arthurs at the double to rescue a point for Bromley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jude Arthurs scored two of Bromley’s goals as they came from behind three times to claim a 3-3 draw with Wealdstone in the Vanarama National League.

The visitors drew first blood in the mid-table battle at Hayes Lane when Olufela Olomola found the bottom corner just before the break but Omar Sowunmi headed an equaliser early in the second half.

Tarryn Allarakhia restored Wealdstone’s lead just before the hour but his effort was soon cancelled out by Arthurs.

Alex Dyer put Wealdstone ahead for a third time after 80 minutes but Arthurs dramatically had the final say with a close-range finish two minutes from time.