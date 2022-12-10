Gary Caldwell proud of Exeter despite conceding late in draw with Sheff Wed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Caldwell proud of Exeter despite conceding late in draw with Sheff Wed

By Press Association
December 10, 2022, 5:54 pm
Gary Caldwell’s Exeter had to settle for a single point (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Gary Caldwell’s Exeter had to settle for a single point (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell could not have been any prouder of his players and said he felt for them after they were denied victory over Sheffield Wednesday in cruel fashion in a 1-1 draw at St James Park.

After an even first half, Jake Caprice put Exeter in front with a brilliant shot that flew in off the far post in the 56th minute, but in the fourth minute of stoppage time – and with their first real effort after the break – Wednesday equalised when Callum Paterson curled a shot home from 18 yards.

“I feel really proud of the players,” Caldwell said. “The best team in the league over the last eight games on form, came here today and we totally outplayed them from start to finish.

“The first half was probably 50-50 but, in the second half, there was only really one team in the game. We were outstanding right through the whole team and I feel for the players really for what they put into the game, but that’s football. It’s a cruel game.

“We have to learn little, small lessons – can we finish the game off and score that second goal? And we need to defend one more long ball and we see the game out. But I can’t ask any more of the players. I thought they were outstanding today.

“We were trying to get a sub on (in stoppage time) and the fourth official wouldn’t let us get the sub on at that point. I don’t know why, the rules were made up at the end there, but I want to focus on the performance.

“The players were absolutely outstanding, Wednesday came here with a full-strength squad and they couldn’t get near us in the second half. That’s a massive positive for us.”

Wednesday boss Darren Moore admitted his side were far from their best, adding: “Today wasn’t the best version of ourselves and we gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

“Credit to the boys, we changed a few things and went three up top. We had to tweak the formation to get back into the game.

“In the first half, we had a lot of possession and created four or five wonderful chances. We had dominance, but we didn’t convert our chances. There was not much conviction with our finishing. It left the door ajar for them.

“Their goal was a long-range effort and I can only think David Stockdale is unsighted. The ball has bounced in front of him and it left us with a mountain to climb.

“We changed our shape many times and the shape we finished with has paid dividends. It is a wonderfully-composed finish from Callum, he let the ball do the work for him.

“It was a great finish and a good point earned. We are showing a doggedness and fighting attitude and we could have lost that game last season.”

