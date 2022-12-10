Wrexham beat Eastleigh to keep up the pressure on leaders Notts County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wrexham kept up the pressure on Vanarama National League leaders Notts County with a 2-0 victory at Eastleigh.

Ben Tozer and Elliot Lee struck in the first half as the Welsh side extended their unbeaten league run to 10 games.

Defender Tozer curled in the opening goal after 18 minutes having gone forward for a corner and Lee doubled the advantage with a fine strike just before the break.

Eastleigh’s best chance came at 1-0 when JJ McKiernan hit the crossbar but Lee went close to adding another when he forced a good save from Joe McDonnell.