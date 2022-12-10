Alex Neil rues ‘stonewall’ penalty not given after Stoke held by Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Neil rues ‘stonewall’ penalty not given after Stoke held by Cardiff

By Press Association
December 10, 2022, 6:08 pm
Alex Neil felt his side should have had a penalty (James Holyoak/PA)
Alex Neil felt his side should have had a penalty (James Holyoak/PA)

Alex Neil lamented not being awarded a “stonewall” penalty as Stoke were held to a 2-2 draw by fellow strugglers Cardiff.

The Potters came from behind to take the lead in a dramatic first half before Liam Delap was twice felled in the area by a clumsy Cedric Kipre.

But referee Andy Woolmer was left unmoved on both occasions at a pivotal time as Stoke attempted to consolidate their lead.

Goals from Tyrese Campbell and Delap completed the quickfire turnaround after Ryan Wintle handed the Bluebirds an early lead.

However, Callum Robinson levelled the proceedings before the hour mark as he returned to haunt his former Preston boss Neil.

“I thought we had an absolute stonewall penalty,” Neil commented.

“I was really frustrated. I’ve seen it back and it’s not a debate for me and those decisions decide games for us.

“That’s a key decision in the match and they got it wrong.

“Arguably 2-2 was a fair result, but we 100 per cent deserved that penalty.

“If we get that there’s an opportunity to go 3-1 up and then the likelihood is the game is taken away from them.

“I don’t think we started well, but the pleasing thing is we’ve really struggled to come from a goal down in the past and we responded well today.

“Their goal kicked us into life, and I thought the match was really open for the whole game.

“There wasn’t much in it at the start of the second half, but they took control when they made the changes.

“I thought the game was too open and we were naïve in some of our decision-making.

“There were positives; we had enough character and resilience to come back and get ourselves in front, which we haven’t done very often, so that was pleasing.

“But we want to win, particularly if you’re leading, you don’t want to draw or lose from there.”

Thanks to Robinson’s leveller, Cardiff avoided suffering a third successive defeat in the Championship as they remain in 19th position.

Boss Mark Hudson said: “I think we got away with one penalty if I’m honest, but we’ve had stuff go against us this season and sometimes it evens itself out.

“They probably feel really aggrieved with that and we may have got away with it.

“Overall, I think a draw’s a fair result. We took our foot off the gas after the first goal and our concentration slipped and it took us quite a while to reorganise.

“It was a bit frantic. Second half, we got in and spoke honestly about a few things and the substitutes came on with a huge impetus and swung it our way.

“Maybe we could have taken three points, but I think that would have been harsh.

“They’re fighting and so are we, so maybe we jolted them into action with the early goal. It was a bit too open for my liking in that period.

“But we got ourselves back into it after that with the subs we made; they were sharp and swung it our way.

“It was a brilliant game for the neutrals and entertaining for the fans and it’s a point gained at a tough place.

“To score two away from home and it maybe could have been more, it’s pleasing.”

