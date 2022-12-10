Nigel Clough hails defensive display as Mansfield frustrate Stevenage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nigel Clough hails defensive display as Mansfield frustrate Stevenage

By Press Association
December 10, 2022, 6:14 pm
Nigel Clough’s side stood firm to earn a point (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nigel Clough’s side stood firm to earn a point (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nigel Clough lauded his side’s defensive performance as Mansfield became the first side to stop Stevenage from scoring this season in an attritional 0-0 draw.

The Stags reduced the hosts to almost nothing in front of goal, Luke Norris’s late effort at the death the first time Boro truly looked like troubling the visitors.

A game between two promotion rivals promised much yet turned into one for the purists in freezing conditions, but Clough was delighted with what he saw from his team.

“We were very pleased with our defensive display,” said Clough. “We’ve been conceding goals, especially on the road of late, and I thought as a team we defended brilliantly but were also a threat.

“Everybody did their jobs, all throughout the team, and that’s why you get the result.

“We did not create many chances but we’ve come away from home and Christy Pym has not had one shot to save.

“Not one, and you’re talking about a team that has won nine out of 10, just won 5-0 against fourth in the league last week and we’ve come here in slightly indifferent form; that’s the best we’ve defended all season.”

Clough switched to a back three in an attempt to neutralise a rampant Boro attack fresh from a 5-0 demolition of play-off rivals Barrow, with Ollie Hawkins flanked by Riley Harbottle and Elliott Hewitt.

The change worked a treat for the Stags, with Pym reduced to a spectator for much of his return to the Lamex Stadium, something Clough admitted was a key part of their preparation.

“We had to deal with their threat first and foremost,” he explained.

“We played a three at the back, we wanted the three centre-halves, it makes a difference with Hawkins in the middle and the athleticism either side of Harbottle and Hewitt.

“But it wasn’t at the expense of playing. I thought we knocked it about nicely. It was getting the balance between playing and stopping them.”

Clough claimed it would have been unjust had Boro striker Norris fired home late on, and home boss Steve Evans concurred with his counterpart as he admitted his side lacked quality in attack.

Evans has lost just twice at home since taking charge in Hertfordshire in March, and Boro once more looked hard to beat but failed to create enough chances for the visit of the Scot’s former employers.

“I think two good teams cancelled each other out,” said Evans. “A draw was written all over it after 15, 20 minutes.

“There were a lot of individual battles throughout the game on the pitch and think if we had a winner it would have been a little bit fortunate.

“We went, to a man, toe-to-toe, but we forgot to play in key areas of the pitch hence why we introduced Jake Taylor and Arthur Read.

“There’s no question about effort, application or energy from either side. Our efforts in trying to win were at the top end of the scale but we didn’t make the goalkeeper work.”

Norris’ chance with just minutes remaining was Boro’s best, with Mansfield coming closest inside the opening two minutes when Rhys Oates was denied when through on goal by Taye Ashby-Hammond.

The point extends Boro’s unbeaten run in the league to six ahead of trips to in-form AFC Wimbledon and Leyton Orient.

Mansfield have been regular visitors to the League Two play-offs in recent times, and Evans believes the draw is a good barometer of his side’s progress.

“The way we look at it, we’re 10 points clear of a team that’s got three times the resources – I know, I’ve been there,” added Evans.

“He [Clough] has built a fantastic squad so we’ll take the point against a team that will be fighting for promotion come April.”

