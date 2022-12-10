Dean Smith: 1-0 is my favourite result

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dean Smith: 1-0 is my favourite result

By Press Association
December 10, 2022, 6:24 pm
Dean Smith was happy with a 1-0 scoreline (David Davies/PA)
Dean Smith was happy with a 1-0 scoreline (David Davies/PA)

Norwich manager Dean Smith praised the discipline of his players after a hard-fought away win over Swansea lifted them to fourth in the Championship.

Teemu Pukki scored inside the opening minute before Norwich showed their defensive solidity to repel everything the Swans could throw at them.

After a six-game winless streak, Norwich have now won three out of their last five and lost just once.

It was a fifth away victory of the season for Smith’s side, while Swansea’s failure means they have not won in six matches and they lie two points adrift of the play-off spots.

“I was really pleased with what we did today without the ball,” said Smith.

“It’s something I have been speaking about for a long time.

“When you come here and play a possession-based team, the message is you need to be more organised and disciplined and we were.

“We got the goal from the corner and in the second half we decided to hang on rather than be more progressive. I thought we were really hard to play against today.

“I said to the players afterwards that 1-0 is my favourite result. I’ll take 5-0, but 1-0 is my favourite.”

The only goal of the game came when Swansea gave away possession from the kick-off and should have been 1-0 down inside six seconds after mistakes from Ben Cabango and Joel Latibeaudiere let in Pukki.

The Norwich striker’s shot was blocked for a corner, but he did not have to wait long for the opener as Swansea failed to deal with Gabriel Sara’s inswinging kick and after a flick-on by Kenny McLean, Pukki scored at the far post.

Swansea’s best opportunities to level came in the first half, but Joel Piroe’s shot was blocked by Grant Hanley before Jamie Paterson’s effort at the far post was saved by Angus Gunn.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin started with Wales defender Cabango and sent on three further returnees from the tournament in Qatar – Wales’ Joe Allen and additional squad player Ollie Cooper and Cameroon’s Olivier Ntcham.

It almost paid off midway through the second half when Cooper and Ntcham were involved in a move that ended with Piroe’s downward header bringing a fine save from Norwich keeper Gunn.

Moments later Kyle Naughton flashed a low cross into the Norwich goalmouth but Piroe was inches away from the crucial touch.

Swans head coach Martin admitted: “I feel sick to be honest.

“We’ve paid for a mad two minutes at the start of the game and a lack of conviction, composure in the box.

“We created so many chances today. A few of their players came off the pitch and apologised which probably tells you the story of the game.

“I don’t think they felt they deserved to win and I don’t think we deserved to lose. But you can’t get away with conceding a goal like that to a team that possesses a lot of really top players.”

