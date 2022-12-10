Johnnie Jackson pleased with clean sheet after Wimbledon held at Swindon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson was pleased with another clean sheet after they extended their unbeaten run to eight games with a 0-0 draw at Swindon.

Wimbledon were almost gifted an early goal as Sol Brynn slipped as he looked to kick the ball out, and it went straight to Ethan Chislett, but his shot lacked power and allowed the goalkeeper to get up and deal with it.

At the other end, Nik Tzanev came to the rescue for the Dons after 66 minutes as Ronan Darcy touched back a floated cross for Tyrese Shade and his first-time effort required quick reactions from the goalkeeper.

Jackson said: “I’m really pleased with that. We’re looking a really solid outfit at the minute.

“Obviously we’re really hard to score against at the moment. This is a tough place to come – Swindon are a good team that pose a threat so to nullify and restrict them to a handful of chances is pleasing.

“We’d like to have got one ourselves at the other end and I think probably first half was our opportunity to do that where we had some good moments, not not as many in the second half but all in all yet it’s a good point. It’s another clean sheet.

“So we are pleased at the end of the day.

“I thought we had the better of the first half as far as the openings. We had some really good moments where we sort of countered off of a really good shape we broke on them, and that’s a good chances to get that goal in the first half.”

Swindon boss Scott Lindsey felt his side should have been given a penalty late on.

Lindsey said: “I thought we had a stonewall penalty towards the end and the referee didn’t see it.

“It was clear to see, but the referee said that Jonny Williams fouled the defender, when I spoke to him afterwards.

“It was Morgan Roberts, so the fact he didn’t even know which player it was tells me that he definitely did not see it.

“I don’t want to get in trouble, but the most disappointing thing for me is that it was a clear penalty and that completely changes the complexion of the game.

“But we didn’t really do enough to win the game, we looked like a team that had lost their last two games and we looked a little bit bruised and low in confidence.”