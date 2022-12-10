5 of the best: The pick of Harry Kane’s international goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 of the best: The pick of Harry Kane’s international goals

By Press Association
December 10, 2022, 8:20 pm
Harry Kane celebrates his first goal for England (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane celebrates his first goal for England (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Kane became England’s all-time joint leading goalscorer when he scored a penalty against France in the World Cup quarter-final.

Here, the PA news agency pick five of Kane’s most crucial international strikes after he joined Wayne Rooney on the 53-goal mark.

Start as you mean to go on…

Harry Kane opened his England account just over a minute into his senior debut.
Harry Kane opened his England account just over a minute into his senior debut (Nick Potts/PA)

March 28, 2015 and a Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Lithuania may not be the obvious starting point for Kane’s best goals – but it certainly showed that he was ready for international football.

Having started scoring regularly following his breakthrough into the Tottenham team, Kane was handed his Three Lions debut in the Wembley clash.

Named on the bench, Kane watched Wayne Rooney score his 47th England goal and Raheem Sterling his first before he was introduced for the former with 72 minutes gone.

He needed just 79 seconds to open his England account, a back-post header squirming in to cement a 4-0 win for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Captain fantastic

Kane (second left) broke the hearts of Scotland fans with his late equaliser at Hampden Park.
Kane, second left, broke the hearts of Scotland fans with his late equaliser at Hampden Park (Jane Barlow/PA)

Handed the captain’s armband by Gareth Southgate ahead of a World Cup qualifier away to Scotland on June 17, 2017, Kane again showed he is the man for the big occasion.

The visitors took the lead as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain struck with just 20 minutes left on the clock.

But Hampden Park would become a cauldron of noise as Leigh Griffiths scored two free-kicks in the space of three minutes to turn the game on its head.

Cue Kane and his knack of knowing how to find the back of the net, volleying home a Sterling cross to the back post to draw England level at 2-2 in stoppage time for his sixth England goal.

From Russia with love

Kane headed home an injury-time winner as England started their 2018 World Cup campaign with victory over Tunisia.
Kane headed home an injury-time winner as England started their 2018 World Cup campaign with victory over Tunisia (Adam Davy/PA)

Kane claimed the World Cup Golden Boot after England’s run to the semi-final at Russia in 2018.

Two of his six goals came in the opening group stage game against Tunisia on June 18, 2018 on a surprisingly difficult evening for the Three Lions in Volgograd.

Having put England ahead in the 11th minute by turning home the rebound from a saved John Stones header, Kane had seemingly put Southgate’s side on course for three points.

But, after Ferjani Sassi’s penalty drew Tunisia level, England toiled in their attempts to find a winner until Kane headed home Harry Maguire’s knockdown in the first minute of added time to seal a 2-1 victory.

World Cup revenge

Kane turned home another late winner as England beat Croatia to reach the inaugural Nations League finals.
Kane turned home another late winner as England beat Croatia to reach the inaugural Nations League finals (Nick Potts/PA)

Just months on from their World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia, England were hosting them in a crunch Nations League clash at Wembley.

One of the draws of the inaugural Nations League competition and the three-team group stage was that every match mattered.

So it proved on November 18, 2018 as Andrej Kramaric’s deflected opener just before the hour had England on course to be relegated to League B.

Instead, Jesse Lingard’s equaliser meant the Three Lions were safe, before Kane took centre stage again.

Having gone seven internationals without a goal, he slid in to turn home Ben Chilwell’s cross with just five minutes remaining.

The 2-1 win took England through to the first-ever Nations League finals, where they would go on to finish third.

On the rebound

Kane scored after seeing his penalty saved as England beat Denmark to reach the final of Euro 2020.
Kane scored after seeing his penalty saved as England beat Denmark to reach the final of Euro 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Having drawn a blank in the Euro 2020 group stages, Kane came into form at just the right time for England.

He scored the second in a 2-0 win over Germany and followed up with a brace in the quarter-final success against Ukraine in Rome.

That set up a meeting with Denmark at Wembley on July 7, 2021, where Mikkel Damsgaard’s fine free-kick on the half-hour mark was cancelled out by Simon Kjaer’s own goal.

Kane drew a superb save out of Kasper Schmeichel in extra-time before England were awarded a penalty when Sterling was tripped inside the box.

Schmeichel  pushed Kane’s penalty away, only for the skipper to react quickest to turn home the rebound and send England into their first major final in 55 years – where they would lose to Italy in a shoot-out.

