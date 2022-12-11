Connor Goldson and Ben Davies nearing Rangers returns ahead of Hibs clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Connor Goldson and Ben Davies nearing Rangers returns ahead of Hibs clash

By Press Association
December 11, 2022, 2:10 pm
Connor Goldson is closing in on a comeback (PA)
Connor Goldson is closing in on a comeback (PA)

Rangers fans were given fresh encouragement by Michael Beale after a comfortable friendly win against Bayer Leverkusen as the new manager revealed that his central defensive options were set to increase.

Connor Goldson is set to return to full training after suffering a thigh tear against Liverpool in mid-October, while Ben Davies is also nearing a comeback after missing the last game before the mid-season break.

Rangers warmed up for Beale’s first competitive match in charge against Hibernian on Thursday with a 3-0 Ibrox win against the German side and Beale was able to field a number of players in midfield and attack.

But his defensive options were limited, with Borna Barisic on World Cup duty and fellow left-back Ridvan Yilmaz injured along with centre-backs Goldson, Davies, Filip Helander and John Souttar.

Beale lined up with skipper James Tavernier at right-back and 19-year-old Adam Devine on the opposite flank of a back four, with midfielder James Sands and 18-year-old Leon King in the middle.

But he expects reinforcements to arrive quickly in central defence.

“If everything goes to plan I will have four options, not two, on Thursday,” he said. “It’s just where they will be at physically.

“I think the five subs might help us, but certainly I won’t rush them because we’ve got a busy period coming up.

“I was pleased with the two lads. We have to remind ourselves that James Sands is playing out of position and playing out of position very well on a day like that. And young Leon has been thrown in.

“If it’s those guys that we go with on Thursday, I have every confidence in them. If the whole team defend like that, I have got al confidence in them.

“But Ben and Connor, the plan is in the next 24-48 hours, they return to training, which will be hugely important for the group.”

Goldson was ruled out for several months after suffering his injury in the first half of Liverpool’s 7-1 win at Ibrox, but he is set to come back quicker than expected.

Beale said: “We have got a fantastic relationship and I know Connor just wants to get out there and play for the team.

“There were times in my previous time I was here that Connor played when other boys might not have. He has never got praise for that, he doesn’t want praise for that, it’s just the sort of boy he is.

“He is ahead of schedule, but I won’t rush him because I want him to be fit for 90 or 100 per cent of the games that he can be fit for between now and the rest of the season.

“It was his first longer-term injury for three or four years, but we are definitely a stronger squad and team, and dressing room, for Connor’s presence.

“So if he is available then great, likewise with Ben, but we certainly won’t rush them.”

Beale is also content to play with right-footed Devine at left-back.

“I’ve got a lot of trust in Adam,” he said. “He was a boy we always had high hopes for when I was here previously and it’s nice to see he is grown up a little bit along with Leon and Charlie (McCann) and Alex Lowry, who showed some really nice touches as well.”

