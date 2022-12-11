MK Dons sack Liam Manning with club second bottom in League One

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons have sacked manager Liam Manning after Saturday’s home defeat to Fleetwood left them second bottom of Sky Bet League One.

Daniel Batty scored a 90th-minute winner for the visitors, who came from behind to win 2-1 and leave the Dons level on points with basement side Morecambe, and six points adrift of 20th place.

Assistant coaches Chris Hogg and David Wright, and goalkeeper coach Darren Smith have also left the club.

Last season, Manning guided the Dons to the League One play-offs where they were beaten by Wycombe, but they have struggled to build any momentum this term.

In a statement, sporting director Liam Sweeting said: “Ultimately, given the position we find ourselves in, our decision now is to change the leadership and my full focus is on identifying and appointing the right person to, first and foremost, guide us out of this current situation, before then taking us forward. That process begins immediately.”

Chairman Pete Winkelman said: “It is with a real sadness that we have to make this decision. Liam and his team accomplished so much for us last season, providing some fantastic memories in a campaign we will never forget – for that we are all so grateful.”

Captain Dean Lewington will take interim charge of the squad ahead of Tuesday’s Papa Johns Trophy tie with Bristol Rovers.