Oldham edge closer to escaping National League relegation zone with Torquay win

Oldham moved to within a point of safety with an entertaining 3-2 win over Torquay.

Torquay twice levelled in the match but had no answer after Timmy Abraham scooped the ball over visiting goalkeeper Mark Halstead with 16 minutes left.

Oldham had gone ahead after 11 minutes when Hallam Hope looked for Alex Reid with a cross, but Dylan Crowe inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.

A powerful finish from Will Goodwin levelled the scores six minutes into the second half but Ben Tollitt restored Oldham’s advantage with the pick of the goals soon after, cutting in from the left and firing in to the top corner.

Aaron Jarvis levelled for a second time, scoring from the penalty spot after Goodwin was fouled by Ellis Chapman, but Abraham had the final word.