Chelsea forward Armando Broja suffers knee injury in Aston Villa friendly

Chelsea forward Armando Broja suffered what looked a serious knee injury during a friendly defeat to Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi.

The Albania international was hurt in a collision with Villa defender Ezri Konsa early in the first half, which left the 21-year-old screaming in pain and clutching his right knee before being taken off on a stretcher.

Blues boss Graham Potter confirmed the initial prognosis “doesn’t look positive” for Broja, who spent last season on loan at Southampton.

“It was an unfortunate action, I think he got caught up with their player and the ground,” Potter told Chelsea’s official website.

“It doesn’t look positive at the moment, but it is too early to say. Fingers crossed, but it is an awkward one.”

Villa won the match 1-0 with an early goal from captain John McGinn as both sides continued their preparations for a return to Premier League action.

Chelsea host Bournemouth on December 27 looking to respond from a three-game losing run ahead of the World Cup break.