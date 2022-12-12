Football rumours: PSG willing to make Marcus Rashford eye-watering offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: PSG willing to make Marcus Rashford eye-watering offer

By Press Association
December 12, 2022, 7:35 am
England’s Marcus Rashford during a training session at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex in Al Wakrah, Qatar (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paris St Germain are willing to make Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford one of the best-paid players on the planet in a bid to beat Bayern Munich and Real Betis to his signature, according to the Daily Mirror. PSG are understood to be putting together a package that could be worth up to £850,000 a week for the 25-year-old England international, who will be out of contract at United in the summer.

Brazil are reportedly set to launch an audacious bid to entice Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, 51, into becoming their new manager, according to the Mirror via Sport. The paper said the Selecao are searching for a successor to Tite after the 61-year-old stepped down following their shock quarter-final exit at the World Cup.

Portugal’s Joao Felix during the FIFA World Cup Round of Sixteen match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar
Portugal forward Joao Felix impressed at the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

The same newspaper writes that Portugal international Joao Felix’s agent, who has already held initial talks with Chelsea and Manchester United, hopes to speak to Aston Villa and Newcastle about their level of interest in the Atletico Madrid forward. The 23-year-old is set to leave the club after a fallout with coach Diego Simeone.

The Express and Star reports that Wolves are set to make midfielder Boubacar Traore’s loan from French club Metz permanent. Wolves signed the 21-year-old in the dying hours of the summer transfer window on a season-long loan with a £9.5million option to buy him next summer.

Josko Gvardiol: French outlet Foot Mercato reports that Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have submitted offers for the 20-year-old Croatia international while Bayern Munich are also interested in the RB Leipzig defender.

Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol before the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar
Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol is a man in demand (Mike Egerton/PA)

Goncalo Ramos: Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha reports Benfica president Rui Costa says the club will not allow any of their key players, including the 21-year-old Portugal striker, to leave the club unless their buyout clauses are met. Ramos has been linked with Manchester United.

