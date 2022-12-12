Ben Stokes relishing special time for England after sealing ‘massive’ series win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ben Stokes relishing special time for England after sealing ‘massive’ series win

By Press Association
December 12, 2022, 10:41 am
Ben Stokes hailed England’s ‘special’ achievement after they sealed an historic series victory in Pakistan (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Ben Stokes hailed England’s ‘special’ achievement after they sealed an historic series victory in Pakistan (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Ben Stokes hailed England’s “special” achievement after they sealed an historic series victory in Pakistan with a narrow 26-run win on day four of the second Test in Multan.

England had never previously won two Tests in a single away tour in Pakistan, but Stokes and Brendon McCullum’s side continued to make history as they wrapped up the victory on a hazy day in the City of Saints.

Mark Wood claimed two crucial wickets to swing the momentum firmly in favour of the tourists after Pakistan’s 80-run seventh-wicket partnership threatened England’s record.

However, the hosts were unable to sustain their pressure and, having started the day on 198 for four, requiring 157 more runs to win with six wickets remaining, they slid from 290 for five to all out for 328 chasing 355.

Stokes insisted England were aware of the magnitude of the occasion, as England secured their first series victory in the country since 2000-01.

“Coming into this game, being 1-0 up before we’d bowled a ball, I think we all understood what we could achieve before we started this game,” the England captain said.

“We’re not naive in the fact of what we know we’ve achieved here because we know how tough it is.

“Not just for English teams to come and win here but any team. Pakistan are a huge threat in their own conditions.

“Not for one minute are we going to think it’s just another Test series win. Beating Pakistan in Pakistan is massive.

“We know what we’ve achieved, we know that it’s a very special thing in English cricket to come here and win.

“It was a strange feeling there, the celebrations at the end winning the series just because compared to last week.

England skipper Ben Stokes is acknowledged by the crowd as he walks off the field
England skipper Ben Stokes is acknowledged by the crowd as he walks off the field (Anjum Naveed/AP)

“We’ve got this bug still floating around the dressing room that we just can’t seem to get rid of.

“I think it was just a sign of how tired the lads were there, mentally and physically. We know what we’ve achieved and another great win for us.”

Saud Shakeel spearheaded Pakistan’s resistance with the bat on the final morning, playing a watchful innings without taking risks for his 94 from 213, before he was caught by a diving Ollie Pope.

But England’s seamers hit the right lines and length as Pakistan lost their final five wickets for just 38 runs, as the hosts suffered their second successive home series defeat having lost 1-0 to Australia in March.

Despite the historic win, Stokes urged his side to remain in the moment, and insisted that the reinvention of English Test cricket championed by himself and McCullum is bigger than individual match results.

“One thing we do is we stay in the moment. What did (Jack) Leach say – live where my shoes are, or something like that? Basically just always stay in the moment,” the 31-year-old said.

“Don’t take this kind of stuff and this kind of form for granted. And always just keep the mantra of, ‘we’re bigger than what we’re actually doing at the moment’.

“What we’re trying to do is bigger than results and all that kind of stuff, but obviously it massively helps when you are winning and in the way in which we are winning.

“The guys who I’ve got in the squad from the guys who step onto the field to the guys who unfortunately miss out on selection are all in it together. And we all really believe in what we’re trying to do.

“It’s a very special time to be an England cricketer.”

Wood finished the match with six wickets and his dismissals of Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz just before lunch turned the match back in England’s favour when Pakistan looked like they might get over the line.

“I’m shattered,” said the Durham quick. “It was hard-fought but that’s when it’s worth it in the end. Two games where the lads put so much in and, to get over the line, an amazing feeling really.

“I’m just absolutely knackered. To keep charging in and charging in was a big effort but we knew we were close and that’s what really spurs you on. To see the other lads digging in, you don’t want to let your mates down so you put in just as much.

“Stokesy said, ‘make a difference, change the game’, so that’s what I tried to do. Those wickets were key. Nawaz, I thought the way he played was brilliant actually. That partnership was key to try and break.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented