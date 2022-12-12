Azeem Rafiq to provide fresh testimony on racism in cricket to DCMS committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Azeem Rafiq to provide fresh testimony on racism in cricket to DCMS committee

By Press Association
December 12, 2022, 1:57 pm
Azeem Rafiq will appear before MPs on the DCMS committee again on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Azeem Rafiq will appear before MPs on the DCMS committee again on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Azeem Rafiq is poised to provide fresh testimony to a parliamentary committee on Tuesday concerning racism in cricket.

The former Yorkshire bowler will return before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee 13 months on from his first appearance, where he outlined the racial abuse and harassment he had suffered during his career.

The 31-year-old is expected to outline the abuse and attacks he and his family have faced since that first appearance, and his views on how the cricket authorities have handled his case.

The England and Wales Cricket Board charged a number of individuals back in June in relation to the allegations of racism he raised, and Yorkshire over their handling of those allegations.

The case is due to be heard by a Cricket Discipline Committee (CDC) panel but that has already been delayed by a dispute over how the hearing should take place.

Rafiq has consistently spoken of his desire for the hearing, at which he would be the key witness, to take place in public, with Yorkshire and ultimately backing a public hearing too.

The CDC panel announced on November 3 that the hearing would take place in public, starting on November 28.

However, an appeal was lodged against that decision and the revised date for the hearing, and whether it will now be held in public or private, is unclear.

Rafiq moved to Pakistan with his family last month over fears regarding his safety. The PA news agency understands Rafiq’s team is sending documentary evidence to the committee ahead of Tuesday’s hearing outlining some of the threats and abuse he has received since his first appearance before MPs.

Rafiq told PA last month he believes cricket’s response to his allegations are an indication that institutional racism still exists within the sport.

“People actually don’t know what institutional racism is – one of the definitions is not having the procedures and processes (in place) to deal with grievances or allegations,” he said.

“The fact that we’re still here two years on and there are still question marks as to what’s happening and what’s not happening, just shows that is the case.”

Asked if cricket had changed in the time since his appearance before the DCMS committee, Rafiq told PA in November: “No. At Yorkshire there’s obviously an attempt to go in the right direction, and it shows that leadership matters. But you’ve seen the way Lord Patel (the county’s new chair) has been treated.

“He is a Lord, he’s worked in drug addiction and social care. He’s worked in helping save people’s lives, and he’s being treated the way he’s been treated. What chance have any of us got?”

Lord Kamlesh Patel, who was appointed as Yorkshire chair in November last year after sporting and political pressure mounted against the county’s existing leadership over their handling of Rafiq’s allegations, is due to appear before MPs an hour before Rafiq from 10am on Tuesday morning.

In an open letter published on his club’s website last month, Patel wrote about the “sustained and personal attacks” he had faced.

“We do not want to stoop to that level, but it does make me question the interest specific parties have in the long-term health of the club – over their own self-interest and desire for things to go back to how they were,” he added.

“The lack of anger from those same individuals towards those who failed to address the clear issues raised by Azeem Rafiq has been notable.

“There is still much to do to make us a club of which we can be truly proud. But with the structure and people we now have in place, I have the strongest faith that we will come together through our determination to be back at the pinnacle of English cricket for the long term.”

The committee will also hear from former Essex player Jahid Ahmed, who has alleged he was the victim of bullying and discrimination at the club due to his ethnicity and religion.

