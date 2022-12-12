Raphael Varane insists France must avoid Morocco ‘trap’ to earn place in final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raphael Varane insists France must avoid Morocco ‘trap’ to earn place in final

By Press Association
December 12, 2022, 4:09 pm
France’s Raphael Varane is taking nothing for granted against Morocco (Martin Rickett/PA)
France's Raphael Varane is taking nothing for granted against Morocco (Martin Rickett/PA)

Raphael Varane insists France will not “fall into the trap” of simply thinking a place in the World Cup final is theirs for the taking.

The defending champions are just two victories away from becoming the first side to retain the trophy since Brazil in 1962 after reaching the semi-finals with a hard-fought win over England on Saturday.

Standing between them and a final against Argentina or Croatia are Qatar 2022 surprise package Morocco on Wednesday.

Morocco players celebrate at the World Cup
Morocco have been the surprise story of Qatar 2022 (Adam Davy/PA)

Les Bleus are strong favourites to get through but Varane is not taking anything for granted against a Morocco side who have conceded just one goal on their unexpected run to the last four.

The Manchester United centre-back said at a press conference: “We have a lot of experience and will not fall into the trap of thinking we’re favourites.

“If Morocco have reached the semi-finals it is not down to luck. They defend really well and it is going to be a really difficult game.

“It is up to us, with our experienced players, to push forward. We are going to have to fight really hard and we will not think it is easy.

“We have to give 100 per cent and fight until the end. You have to earn a place in the final.”

Raphael Varane
Raphael Varane spoke to the media on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Morocco, the first African side to have reached a World Cup semi-final, drew with Croatia in their tournament opener before going on to beat Belgium, Canada, Spain and Portugal.

They continue to carry the hopes of both their continent and the Arab world in Qatar.

Varane said: “I think they are a very solid team, very difficult to out-manoeuvre.

“They are writing history for their country and have amazing strength as a team. They have some really strong weapons, are good on the counter-attack and from set-pieces.

“We are expecting a very difficult match. We know there is no second chance. This is a very high level of competition we are playing at.”

While the dynamic Kylian Mbappe has commanded most of the attention for France in the tournament after scoring five goals, it was Antoine Griezmann, with two assists, who proved the game-breaker against England.

Varane said: “He is playing to the best of his abilities. He has amazing technical capabilities and can regulate the tempo of a match.

“He has a lot of confidence and brings a lot to the team on and off the pitch.”

