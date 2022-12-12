Carlos Corberan hails impact of West Brom substitutes in win over Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carlos Corberan hails impact of West Brom substitutes in win over Sunderland

By Press Association
December 12, 2022, 11:13 pm
Carlos Corberan saw his West Brom side hit back to beat Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA).
Carlos Corberan saw his West Brom side hit back to beat Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA).

Carlos Corberan was delighted with the impact of his second-half substitutes as they came off the bench to inspire West Brom to a 2-1 win at Sunderland.

Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike were introduced midway through the second half at the Stadium of Light, with the Baggies trailing to Amad Diallo’s first-half penalty.

Rogic levelled when he fired home from the edge of the 18-yard box in the 70th minute and Dike settled the contest with seven minutes left when he powered home a header from Jed Wallace’s right-wing cross.

Corberan said: “The beginning of the game was very difficult. Sunderland scored the goal and were better than us in every aspect of the game. They were winning a lot of challenges and I was worried about the tempo of the game.

“We started to manage the game better in the second half and the team played with a lot of character. The mentality of the players was exceptional and they were able to deal with the difficulty. They showed a lot of resilience and they never give up.

“We need to see when things need to change and the response of the substitutes was fantastic. That is what you need to win a game. When you bring players on, they can impact the game. We have a good squad and, when we bring players on from the bench, they have to have that kind of impact.”

Dike was playing in just his third match of the season after suffering a thigh injury following the opening game of the campaign and Corberan is delighted to see the American back in full training and fighting for a place in the starting XI.

He said: “He is training normally with the group and, now he is having the game time, that is going to help him.

“Of course, every striker wants to score and he will have confidence now he has got that goal. But, for me, the fact he is training fully with the rest of the group is the most important thing for him.”

Sunderland would have moved to within a place of the play-off positions with a win, but, while the Black Cats were the better side in the opening stages as Amad claimed his fifth goal in the last seven matches from the spot, they spent the vast majority of the second half on the back foot.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said: “I think we have to address the scenario where we feel as if we have to protect something because we don’t help ourselves.

“We sat too deep and invited pressure. This team at this stadium need to play on the front foot and yet it’s a human thing really to protect what you’ve got sometimes.

“It’s a frustrating night for us because against good teams and good players you’re giving them too much time on the ball and they’ll pick the right pass more often that not and that’s what they did tonight.

“They have some very good players for this league and ultimately it’s frustrating for us. They found a way and their quality found a way to push us back.

“You could feel they were pushing us back a little bit and you need to throw punches when teams are doing that, you can’t just sit in.”

