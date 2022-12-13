Scotland’s Zander Fagerson ruled out for ‘foreseeable’ and doubt for Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland’s Zander Fagerson ruled out for ‘foreseeable’ and doubt for Six Nations

By Press Association
December 13, 2022, 11:25 am
Zander Fagerson is facing an injury lay-off (Jane Barlow/PA)
Another key Scotland player has emerged as a doubt for the Six Nations after Zander Fagerson was ruled out for “the foreseeable”.

The 26-year-old suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Glasgow in their United Rugby Championship victory away to Zebre Parma a week last Saturday.

His club have now revealed in a statement that – after undergoing a scan – he is “expected to be out of action for the foreseeable, pending ongoing assessment”.

Zander Fagerson during training
Although the exact timescale of Fagerson’s absence is not yet clear, the news will come as a concern to Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, with the Six Nations kicking off in just over a month-and-a-half with a Calcutta Cup showdown away to England.

Fagerson has become a mainstay of the Scotland team, winning 54 caps and earning a call-up to the British and Irish Lions squad in 2021.

His absence would be a big blow to Townsend, especially as talismanic wing Darcy Graham is also a major doubt for the start of the tournament after sustaining medial ligament damage during Edinburgh’s URC defeat to Munster earlier this month.

Sam Johnson (left) in action for Scotland
Scotland’s Sam Johnson (left) is now back in full training (Steve Welsh/PA)

Graham’s club confirmed last week that he is “expected to be sidelined until February”.

Glasgow pair Scott Cummings and Rory Darge are both in a race to be fit for the Six Nations as they battle to recover from the injuries that ruled them out of the autumn Tests.

In brighter news for Townsend, Glasgow centre Sam Johnson – who also missed the recent internationals – is now back in full training, while Edinburgh pair Dave Cherrie and Sam Skinner, who both sustained injuries on Scotland duty last month, are expected to return to contention in the coming weeks.

