Boss Lee Johnson to continue picking ‘committed’ Hibs defender Ryan Porteous

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Boss Lee Johnson to continue picking ‘committed’ Hibs defender Ryan Porteous

By Press Association
December 13, 2022, 4:58 pm
Lee Johnson has no worries about Ryan Porteous’s focus (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lee Johnson has no worries about Ryan Porteous’s focus (Steve Welsh/PA)

Lee Johnson is adamant he has no concerns about continuing to play Ryan Porteous in his Hibernian side even though the Scotland centre-back could be set for an exit as soon as next month.

The Easter Road club announced last month that they had given up hope of persuading the 23-year-old – whose current contract expires at the end of this season – to sign a new deal.

Porteous is free to hold pre-contract talks with other clubs from the turn of the year, but manager Johnson has no worries about fielding the defender until he departs the club.

“Yeah, I’m 100 per cent confident on that,” he said when asked about Porteous’ focus. “I’ve maintained a really good personal relationship with Ryan over this period of time, and that’s because there’s a respect for how he is in training, for his personality, for his will to win.

“I would never put a player out on the pitch that I didn’t think was committed to Hibs, and that won’t change. In Ryan’s case, I do believe he is committed to Hibs because I see it every day. I see the professionalism and the attitude.”

Hibs will not get a fee for the homegrown Porteous if he runs down his contract and leaves at the end of the season and Johnson admits they will be open to negotiating with interested parties next month.

“We’re not shying away from the fact we will trade Ryan,” he said. “If the price is right and there is logic behind the offer we receive – and to date I don’t believe we’ve had any offers – and we can justify potentially bringing in a new recruit or pushing that money into various parts of the business, then of course we’ll look to do it.

“We’ve got enough bodies, so there is a succession plan.”

Johnson, who took over in May, admits Hibs’ recent transfer business has not always been up to scratch and that they have work to do to get the squad where he wants it.

Asked about the upcoming January transfer window, the manager said: “To be honest, the big focus for us will be the outs. I feel like the squad, for a number of reasons, has been swollen.

“I’m very clear in the plan and how I see the next three or four windows evolving, and we’ve got some great young players at the club I’m desperate to create a pathway for over the next 18-24 months.

“I want to increase the quality and to do that you have to spend wisely and use every penny to perfection, and we haven’t always done that. We haven’t been ‘top’ so far in the windows and that’s something we’ve got to improve moving forward.”

Hibs return to cinch Premiership action away to Rangers on Thursday hoping for an upturn in fortunes after finishing the pre-World Cup fixtures with six defeats in seven.

“I don’t think we’ve been as bad as the perception,” said Johnson. “But we are truly still an evolving squad. On Thursday you will potentially see three or four players in the starting line-up who haven’t really been involved a lot this season.

“We’re still a ‘work in progress’ 16 games into the season and I think we’ll remain that well past the halfway point and potentially even longer. I think we’ve made too many changes in terms of the numbers we’ve brought in, and the number of foreign players who have had to adapt.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented