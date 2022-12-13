Andrew Flintoff taken to hospital after accident while filming Top Gear

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff has been taken to hospital after he was injured in an accident while filming for Top Gear.

The 45-year-old was involved in the incident on Tuesday morning while at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately.

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

Andrew Flintoff, left, has presented Top Gear since 2019 (BBC)

Ex-Lancashire all-rounder Flintoff, who has presented the BBC One show since 2019, was airlifted to hospital following the incident, but is not thought to have suffered any life-threatening injuries, The Sun reported.

The accident is not the first faced by Flintoff since he began working on the show.

In February 2019 the presenter was involved in a minor incident when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

In September of the same year he crashed again while driving a three-wheel vehicle at a reported speed of 124mph during filming for Top Gear at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire, but walked away from the incident unharmed.