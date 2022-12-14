Football rumours: Chelsea to mount ‘significant offensive’ during January window

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Chelsea could use their developing injury crisis to mount a “significant offensive” during the January transfer window – with Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 18, already identified as a potential replacement for Armando Broja according to the Evening Standard.

The same newspaper says Joao Felix may be Graham Potter’s biggest target when the window opens. However, the Blues face fierce competition with Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus all monitoring the 23-year-old Atletico Madrid striker.

Jorge Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo attending the world premiere of Ronaldo in November 2015 (Ian West/PA Wire)

The Sun reports via AS that Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with his long-time agent Jorge Mendes is “falling apart” after the Portuguese superstar succeeded in having his Manchester United contract ripped up after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Clubs are now reportedly bypassing the 37-year-old’s agent and speaking to the player himself about his next move.

The same newspaper says the Indian billionaire – who is the world’s tenth richest man – Mukesh Ambani wants to buy a Premiere League club and “prefers Arsenal over Manchester United and Liverpool”. The 65-year-old has a net worth of around £73.2billion and is eager to become the latest big-money owner in English top flight football.

Social media round-up

Ten Hag doesn’t know when Sancho will be back — on individual training programme in Holland. 🚨🔴 #MUFC “I’ve had several talks with Jadon. He's on a physical programme, our aim is to get him back as quickly as possible but I can't say when”, ten Hag says as @sistoney67 reports. pic.twitter.com/8feNi6UU9M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 13, 2022

Manchester United’s managerial search for an interim coach a year ago looks set to have an impact on the future of their former superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/131dBgKmue — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 13, 2022

Players to watch

Enzo Fernandez: The Spanish outlet Marca reports Liverpool are closing in on a move for Benfica’s 21-year-old Argentina midfielder.

Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez (Adam Davy/PA)

Pablo Mai: 90 min says West Ham are hoping to sign the 20-year-old Brazilian from Sao Paulo and have begun talks over a deal for the defensive midfielder.