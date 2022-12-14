Captain fantastic – Ben Stokes has impressive record as England skipper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Captain fantastic – Ben Stokes has impressive record as England skipper

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 10:03 am
England have won eight out of nine Tests since Ben Stokes succeeded Joe Root, left, on a permanent basis (Anjum Naveed/AP)
England have won eight out of nine Tests since Ben Stokes succeeded Joe Root, left, on a permanent basis (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Ben Stokes has the best record after 10 Tests of any England captain since 1930.

England have won eight of their nine Tests since the summer’s appointment of coach Brendon McCullum and Stokes, who previously stepped in as skipper for a loss to the West Indies two years ago.

Not since Percy Chapman won his first nine Tests more than 90 years ago has a captain made a better start and, here, the PA news agency looks at how Stokes’ record compares to his predecessors.

Stokes starts strong

Ben Stokes give a double thumbs-up gesture during the second Test against Pakistan
Ben Stokes has made a successful start (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Stokes got his first taste of Test captaincy as cricket returned from the Covid-19 shutdown in July 2020, with Joe Root absent to attend the birth of his child.

Jermaine Blackwood led the Windies to a four-wicket win but the first signs were there of Stokes’ willingness to take eye-catching and aggressive decisions, including the omission of Stuart Broad.

Given the chance to put his own stamp on the team in tandem with former New Zealand captain McCullum, Stokes has inspired his side to a series of thrilling wins.

They chased down targets of 277, 299 and 296 to win their first series 3-0 against the Black Caps, immediately making them the first team in history to chase over 250 to win three successive Tests – and extended that run to four in the delayed fifth Test against India, where their chase of 378 was an England record and the eighth-highest of all time.

An innings defeat to South Africa was a rare mis-step but they responded in kind before a series-clinching nine-wicket win in the third Test.

They have also won their first two overseas Tests in Pakistan, have scored their runs at more than 4.75 per over since Stokes took permanent charge and have bowled out their opposition in all 17 innings in that time.

Chasing Chapman

Percy Chapman, front and centre, with his team ahead of his first Test as England captain in 1926
Percy Chapman, front and centre, with his team ahead of his first Test as England captain in 1926 (PA)

Stokes is already just the 18th man to win eight Tests as England captain, with only 11 having gone on to reach double figures.

Curiously absent from the latter group is Chapman, despite the perfect start to his reign.

Taking over during the 1926 Ashes after Arthur Carr suffered tonsillitis, Chapman led England to a 289-run win at the Oval before a 3-0 series triumph over the West Indies in the summer of 1928 and a 4-0 Ashes success Down Under that winter.

Victory in the first Test of the return series at Trent Bridge in 1930 was his ninth and last as captain. Australia won the second Test at Lord’s and though two draws saw England retain the urn, four more in South Africa were not enough to stave off a 1-0 loss in the five-match series. It was Chapman’s last as skipper as he finished with a record of nine wins, two defeats and six draws.

Should England win the third Test against Pakistan, Stokes’ record since taking permanent charge will match Chapman’s 9-1 start, while a first draw of his reign would bring him alongside Johnny Douglas.

Douglas’ side won the 1911-12 Ashes 4-1 in Australia and their five-match series in South Africa 4-0 in the winter of 1913-14, with a draw in Durban. He remained in charge after the first World War but lost seven Tests in a row before a draw with South Africa at Old Trafford left him with an 8-8-2 record from 18 Tests.

No other England captain prior to Stokes has won more than seven of his first 10 Tests. Colin Cowdrey, Ray Illingworth and Mike Brearley were all unbeaten at that stage, but each with five wins and five draws.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented