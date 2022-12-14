5 players to look out for at the PDC World Darts Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 players to look out for at the PDC World Darts Championship

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 10:48 am Updated: December 14, 2022, 11:30 am
Beau Greaves will become the youngest woman in history to play the PDC World Championship (Steven Paston/PA)
Beau Greaves will become the youngest woman in history to play the PDC World Championship (Steven Paston/PA)

Christmas is officially around the corner with the PDC World Darts Championship starting at Alexandra Palace on Thursday.

Two-and-a-half weeks of darts awaits before the champion is crowned at the famous venue on January 3.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five competitors to keep an eye on during the tournament.

Michael van Gerwen

The three-time champion is the clear favourite as he arrives at the tournament trying to cap off what has been a brilliant year. He has won the Premier League, Matchplay, Grand Prix and the Players Championship and is desperate to claim a fourth world title and first in three years. He is the in-form player and also has a cause as he was forced to withdraw from last year’s tournament due to Covid.

Beau Greaves

The teenage sensation will make history as she becomes the youngest female to play in the World Championship. Aged just 18, Greaves will have real hopes of causing a storm as she has had an incredible run of form in the second half of the year, winning an incredible 52 matches in a row. That form saw her pip Fallon Sherrock to a qualifying spot, though the women’s trailblazer has since been handed a place in the tournament. Several of the men’s players, including defending champion Peter Wright, have said they want to avoid her in the draw.

Michael Smith

After being the nearly man so many times, Smith finally landed his first televised tournament when he won the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton last month. That victory, where he hammered Nathan Aspinall in the final, came after eight successive final defeats, including at last year’s World Championship, where Wright came from behind to win. That one hurt ‘Bully Boy’ and now the monkey is off his back, he will be hoping that he makes up for last year’s heartache.

Josh Rock

Although a shot at the title looks an outside bet, the 21-year-old has the possibility to cause fireworks. He has burst onto the scene this year and cemented his position as the future of the sport when he produced a stunning nine-darter in the Grand Slam against Van Gerwen. The Northern Irishman has undoubted star talent and no one will want to face him.

Luke Humphries

Luke Humphries has had a consistent year on the PDC Tour
Luke Humphries has had a consistent year on the PDC Tour (Steven Paston/PA)

Not many people will be looking at Humphries as a likely title bet, but he could surprise a few after an excellent year. The 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent players on tour this year as he followed up last year’s run to the World Championship quarter-final with semi-final appearances in the Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championships.

